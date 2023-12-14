The matchday 15 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will be staged at the various venues with some interesting games.

On Friday, Aduana FC will tackle Bechem United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nations FC will host Hearts of Oak on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Great Olympics will host Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Elsewhere, Bibiani Gold Stars will take on Premier League leaders, FC Samartex 1996 at DUN’s Park.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United will welcome Berekum Chelsea.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Bofoakwa Tano will host Legon Cities.

Kick-off for the games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Accra Lions will host Nsoatreman FC at WAFA Park at Sogakope with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The Heart of Lions v Medeama SC and Karela United v Dreams FC games have been postponed due to Medeama and Dreams’ participation in the CAF inter-club competition.

Fixtures below: