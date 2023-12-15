A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to present a superior offer to replace the existing lithium agreement with Barari DV.

In her view, the NDC’s discussions lack substance and fail to offer viable alternatives.

“Everything the NDC has talked about is not a solution, it’s talk. They keep saying something better, but the question is, what is better? What better alternative do you have to replace this deal?” she quizzed.

She made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Madam Daaku believes that, if the opposition can provide tangible solutions, a constructive conversation about the current agreement can take place.

Until then, she maintains that the government has secured the best possible deal.

On her part, Aisha Alhassan from the NDC urged government to reveal the identities of the beneficial owners of the 4.4% equity and the process leading to its inclusion in the lithium lease agreement with Barari DV.

She stressed the need for transparency in the deal, stating that Ghanaians deserve to know who the “previous land owners” are in relation to the 4.4% equity shareholding.

The government, in October 2023, signed an agreement with Barari DV to mine lithium ore in the Ewoyaa enclave in the Central Region.

Since then, the agreement has faced public backlash from experts and the opposition, NDC.

