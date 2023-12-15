Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been shortlisted for the men’s player of the year at the 2023 Fifa Best awards.

Aitana Bonmati, Linda Caicedo and Jennifer Hermoso are the finalists for the women’s award.

Julio Enciso, Guilherme Madruga and Nuno Santos have been chosen as the final three for the Puskas award, which is for the best goal of the year.

The winners will be announced on Monday, 15 January in London.

Norway and Manchester City striker Haaland, France and Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe, as well as Argentina and Inter Miami forward Messi, were chosen from an initial list of 12.

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Bonmati, 18-year-old Colombia and Real Madrid forward Caicedo, as well as Spain and Pachuca forward Hermoso, were shortlisted from 16 players.

The women’s award is for performances from 1 August 2022 to 20 August 2023 and includes Spain’s 2023 World Cup victory.

The men’s award is for between 19 December 2022 – a day after the men’s 2022 World Cup final – to 20 August 2023.

National team coaches, captains, journalists and fans make up the list of voters.

Best Men’s player shortlist

Erling Haaland (Norway/Man City)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris St-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Best Women’s player shortlist

Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia/Real Madrid)

Jenni Hermoso (Spain/Pachuca)