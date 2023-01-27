Member of Parliament for Tamale South constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, says a proposal for electing leaders of the party’s Minority Caucus in parliament, tabled in November 2021, did not receive the attention and blessing of the party.

In a memo cited by JoyNews, the Minority in Parliament had proposed a set of rules to the party to regulate how the Minority would conduct its affairs in Parliament.

Included in the proposals was a guide on how the Minority MPs would select their leaders in Parliament, which some have suggested would have stemmed the kind of disagreements that have trailed the recent reshuffle.

The memo, dated 18th November, 2021 was signed by the then Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and addressed to the then General Secretary.

But Haruna Iddrisu on Friday indicated that the proposal was ‘ignored’ by the party, when Myjoyonline.com reached out to him.

The comment by the former Minority Leader comes in the wake of brewing tensions in the NDC following recent changes in the party’s parliamentary leadership.

On Tuesday, a statement from the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader with Emmanuel Kofi-Armah Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader.

MP for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza was also named as the party’s new Minority Chief Whip, taking over from Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak.

This development has since been met with a lot of resentment from some quarters of the party, including Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed who has questioned the timing and relevance of the change.

Some 60 NDC MPs have urged the party’s national executives to rescind the decision for the right thing to be done.