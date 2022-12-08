Popular Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed Ahuofe Patri, has announced plans to have a child with fellow actor Richard Asante aka Kalybos.

This, according to her, is a consensual agreement between them, stating they are considering 2024 to actualise that.

She has, however, indicated that would only happen if none of them is married within the two years period.

“We have come to an agreement that, after two years, if I don’t have a lover and he also does not have one, we will have a child. So watch out, if you don’t hear that either Kalybos or myself is married, we will have a baby coming out,” she disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM.

Ahuofe Patri added they are in each other’s plans and will therefore probably start paying attention to each other.

Ahuofe Patri and her longtime screen boyfriend Kalybos have over the years been rained with compliments of being perfect for each other.