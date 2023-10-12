The final funeral rites of the mother of government’s spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Palgrave’s mother, Gladys Awura Adwoa Warewaa Twum-Barima, died on Friday, August 18, after a short illness.

The funeral will take place at the Transition Funeral Home in Haatso, Accra.

However, she will be interred at Kyebi in the Easter region.

A thanksgiving service will be held in her honour at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana-Joy Congregation at Ashongman on Sunday, October 15.

Madam Twum-Barima was 78.

She is survived by four children, including Palgrave, who is seeking to contest the Abuakwa North New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary elections.

ALSO READ:

Read the full details of the ceremony below: