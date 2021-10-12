The final funeral rites for Mary Aba Quist, the mother of former Presidential staffer and Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue, has been held.

Madam Aba passed on in July 2021, aged 84.

The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Methodist University Sports field (Wesley Grammar SHS) at Dansoman, Accra.

She was interred at Keta in the Volta Region.

Scores of political figures including New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers, National Democratic Congress executives, and traditional leaders among others were in attendance to commiserate with him.

Kwesimintsim MP, Dr Prince Hamid Armah; former Evalue Gwira Ajomoro MP, Catherine Afeku; Mpohor MP, John Sannie; Sekondi MP and Deputy Energy Minister; Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Ablekuma West MP and Minister for Communications and Digitisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful were also in attendance.

Others were Awutu Senya East MP and Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson; Minister of State at the Ministry of Works and Housing, Freda Prempeh and Takoradi MP and Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, who is also the wife of Mr Bissue was present.

As culture demands, she presented gifts to the family to support the funeral of her late mother-in-law and was also made to undertake certain rites.