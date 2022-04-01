The final funeral rites of Obaapanyin Yaa Nkrumah, the mother of Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been held.

May be an image of 1 person, standing and outdoors

The ceremony took place last Saturday at Jachie in the Bosomtwi District of the Ashanti Region.

May be an image of 3 people, people standing and outdoors

Present at the funeral rites to commiserate with the Minister who doubles as the Bosomtwi MP was President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuff Dampare, and other high-level government officials.

May be an image of 5 people, people standing and outdoors

Dr Adutwum’s colleague MPs, the leadership of the NPP and mourners from other political parties, traditional and religious leaders, the education fraternity among others were also in attendance.

May be an image of 4 people, people standing and outdoors

Obaapanyin Nkrumah passed on on September 2, 2021.

May be an image of 6 people, people standing and indoor
May be an image of 9 people, people standing, outdoors and crowd

She was 96.

May be an image of 3 people, beard, people sitting and indoor
May be an image of 8 people and people standing
May be an image of 8 people, people standing and indoor
May be an image of 7 people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of 5 people, people standing and indoor




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR