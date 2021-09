Education Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosmotwe constituency, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has lost his mother.

She reportedly passed away Thursday afternoon.

The cause of death is not immediately known.

The Minister took to his Facebook page to announce the news of her demise.

Following his post, a number of Ghanaians have flooded his comment section with commiseration messages.

Read his post below:

