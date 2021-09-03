The government has taken delivery of additional 244,800 doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccines secured through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) arrived in Accra on Thursday.

The Trust is a mechanism established by the African Union with support from the World Bank.

This follows the first procurement of some 177,600 doses on Saturday, July 7, 2021.

A Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah, received the first doses on behalf of the government.

According to her, it was the first consignment in the series to be received this month by Ghana.

The vaccine comes at a time the country is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases amid the government’s pledge to vaccinate 20 million adult population.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) began administering the first batch in the Ashanti Region on Friday, August 13, and that of the Greater Accra Region on Monday, August 16.

Asokwa, Kumasi Metropolitan, Kwadaso and Oforikrom are the District Assemblies that were selected by the GHS to receive the vaccines in the Ashanti Region.

In the Greater Accra Region; Ablekuma Central, Accra Metropolitan, Adentan, Ga South, OkaiKwei North, Tema Metro, and Kpone Katamanso were the beneficiaries.

