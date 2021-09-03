Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, is one beautiful woman who always shows class whenever she steps out.

That beauty seems to run through her family if photos of her sister, Angela Ama Prempeh, which have popped up are anything to go by.

The photos shared on Vivian Jill’s Instagram page show Ama Prempeh wearing a dress made from a green-coloured lace material.

Standing inside a room, Ama Prempeh looked gorgeous in her dress and simple makeup.

Vivian Jill shared the photos in celebration of Ama Prempeh’s birthday which fell on September 2, 2021.

Sharing the photos, Vivian Jill emphasized that Ama Prempeh is her real blood sister. She prayed for the day to be a beautiful one for Ama.

“Happy birthday to you my blood sister May this day be beautiful as you are Ama. Onelove#onefamily#❤,” actress’ caption read.

