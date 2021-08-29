A Bawku-bound Yutong bus with registration number GT 5524-16 on Saturday morning crashed at the Zebilla Custom Barrier.

According to some passengers, the bus began to swing from left to right on the shoulders of the road until it eventually burst a tyre after the driver lost control.

This caused the bus to skid off the road, crashing into some shops and somersaulted.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service and Ghana National Fire Service responded swiftly to rescue the victims.

Some of the injured were kept in the trunk of the patrol pick-up truck for treatment at the Zebilla District Hospital.

However, this rescue mission failed as the vehicle also crashed into a pavement and eventually landed off the road, some 600m from the accident scene.