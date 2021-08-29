Several areas in the Tamale metropolis and its surrounding communities have been flooded after a few hours of rainfall on Friday night.

The situation has become an annual problem for these affected communities, making movement very difficult in the areas.

The affected residents have always been crying for clean water during dry seasons but get flooded during the rainy season making movement difficult in their part.

Residents in these areas continue to lose their property to floods every year due to failure on the part of the government to construct gutters to solve the annual challenges.

They, however, appealed to the government and the authorities of the metropolis to help find an everlasting solution to the situation to save lives and property.