#FixTheCountry movement Convener, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor, has offered to represent former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in his court case with Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has said it will be a free service to the renowned surgeon.

The act, according to him, is in appreciation of the celebrated surgeon for leading the construction of Ghana’s only Cardiothoracic Centre through which his brother’s life was saved.

He took to Facebook to announce the intervention.

Mr Otchere-Darko, who is a lawyer and member of the New Patriotic Party, has sued Prof Frimpong-Boateng for defamation and is demanding GHȼ10m.

This comes on the back of a report which details the fight against illegal mining in the country, authored by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

Persons cited by the report to have played various roles to frustrate the work of the presidential committee, have all denied wrongdoing and have challenged the author to provide evidence. Mr Otchere-Darko is the first to have sued Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for alleged defamation.

Meanwhile, Mr Otchere-Darko also wants him to apologise for and retract his words, as well as a perpetual injunction to restrain Prof Frimpong-Boateng from repeating the alleged offending words.

He also asks for an order for a perpetual injunction to restrain Prof Frimpong-Boateng, “whether by himself, his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words” against him (Gabby).