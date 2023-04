Popular Kumawood actress, Gloria Kani, has taken to social media to show off her adorable twin daughters.

Gloria, who is in a jubilant mood and full of excitement, gave birth to the girls a few weeks ago.

The photos captured the babies in matching apparel.

Expressing her joy of motherhood, she captioned it Genesis 50:20, safety delivery welcome home my royals.

Several fans have taken to the comment section to wish the actress well.