A 19-year-old has been arrested by the Assin Fosu Police Command for defiling 18 month-old twin-girls at Assin Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central region.

The suspect is said to be a second year Senior High School student.

Reports indicate the mother of the victims, after several hours of searching for her daughters, found the twins lying prostate and unconscious in the room of the suspect who is a co-tenant.

The mother suspected the twins were in the room of the suspect because before leaving the house, he was the only one at home.

After her efforts to find the twins proved futile, she forcefully broke into the room of the suspect and found the girls naked with the suspect also lying on the bed.

ALSO READ:

The mother of the victims reported the incident to her husband, Francis Nkum Junior.

The twins were immediately rushed to the Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu where doctors confirmed the girls had been defiled.

Fluids suspected to be sperms were found on the little girls. An official complaint was subsequently made to the police.

Meanwhile, the suspect, during interrogation admitted the act and said he was under the influence of an unknown evil spirit and pleaded for forgiveness.