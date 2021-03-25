Dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has reiterated his call for unity in the music industry.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News’ Becky, the ‘Activate’ hitmaker said should singers in the country collectively work and learn from African artistes who have won awards at the Grammys, Ghana’s music will soon be on the global market.

He indicated that although he agrees with arguments concerning Ghana not making it to the Grammys, steady commitment and hard work are required to actualise the objective.

“Everybody is capable of winning such prestigious awards. Everybody. Every musician. Any musician. Once you put in the work and implement all the things that are necessary, there’s a possibility,” he said.

He added that every artiste across Africa is putting out his best and the next winner of the Academy Award could be anyone on the continent.

“You know that Africa is big, and the category where Burna Boy won was just created two years ago if I’m not lying, where Angelique Kidjo won the first one and the second one. So this tells you that it is a new category where an opportunity has come now for the whole of Africa. Not only Ghana and Nigeria but the whole of Africa,” he said.

Again, Stonebwoy indicated that the glory of one African country is the glory of all and that Nigeria is “holding it down for us and we must follow suit.”

“I personally appreciate the support of the industry but as the saying goes there’s more room for improvement,” he added.

Stonebwoy says that he’s still working on new projects and that he is working hard to push the Ghanaian music industry.