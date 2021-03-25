A private legal practitioner, Ace Kojo Anan Ankomah, has taken a jibe at the elected leaders of the country following a statement by Speaker Alban Bagbin about being in the “number 3” position in the nation’s governance.

During a heated debate in Parliament yesterday, March 24, Mr Bagbin teasingly chided Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu when he challenged him regarding a decision Mr Bagbin had taken.

He said: “Majority Leader your powers have not reached that. The business of government is led by you in this house, you don’t lead Parliament, you lead the business of the House, you lead the Majority and you lead government business. As to the role of the Speaker, you haven’t reached there yet. When you get there you’ll give rules.”

The Speaker proceeded to remind the Majority Leader of Parliament that his role as Speaker is superior to that of Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, adding: “You have to be my friend, not me being your friend. At least, I have a position in Ghana, Number 3. What is your number?”

Reacting to this, the veteran lawyer in a Facebook post on Wednesday, reminded them, and by extension, all those in leadership positions in government that the power they wield is only possible because of the country’s “unnumbered” citizens.

Below is his Facebook post: