Following the death of actor, Yul Edochie’s first son, Kambilichukwu, Nigerians have dug up an old video of a prophet predicting his death.

The prophet identified as Prophet Samuel, the founder of Prophet Samuel King Ministries had predicted the death of Yul’s son in January.

In the resurfaced video, the prophet could be heard urging his church members to pray for the Edochie’s family as he can see death lurking around them.

Though the prophet didn’t mention Yul Edochie’s son, he hinted at a member of the famous family being laid to rest.

“Pray for Nollywood stars and family especially Pete Edochie’s family. The arrow of money is nearby”.

He reiterated, “Pray for the Nollywood stars especially The Pete Edochie family. The arrow of mourning is nearby”.

Watch video below: