SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, brings viewers on GOtv Round 4 action from the 2023-24 Premier League, with matches scheduled to be played from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September 2023.

The pick of matches in the Premier League this weekend is the meeting of Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on the early evening of Sunday 3 September. Both the Gunners and the Red Devils are looking to step up and challenge Manchester City for the title this term, making this clash a great opportunity for either to lay down a statement of intent.

One of the biggest transfers this season has seen Declan Rice join Arsenal, and the former West Ham United midfielder says he is “blown away” by what he has experienced at his new club thus far.

“I’m honestly seeing the game in a completely different way already. Tactically, on the ball, off the ball. I’m happy to know I’m learning so much because I’m trying to push myself to learn,” said Rice.

“Seeing how he [manager Mikel Arteta] works, how his mind operates, picking up stuff, seeing how he goes into detail on the opposition, and how he wants to improve us as players, individually and collectively, is really impressive.”

The round opens on Friday night with West Ham United visiting Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, which is officially the smallest ground in Premier League history (its seating capacity is just over 10,000). Yet the Hatters are hopeful that the ground will have an electric atmosphere – especially for this first top-flight clash at the stadium since 1992.

“The fans are the most important people at any football club. They are the most important to me, they’re here before us and they’ll be here after us,” said Luton manager Rob Edwards. “They’ve been through some really bleak times in the past, so hopefully they can enjoy these moments because they deserve it.”

Saturday is headlined by champions Manchester City hosting Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, newly-promoted Sheffield United chasing a win at home to Everton and a potential thriller between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, while Sunday – aside from the Arsenal v United clash – also features Crystal Palace hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa looking to upset Liverpool at Anfield.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 1 September

21:00: Luton Town v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Saturday 2 September

13:30: Sheffield United v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

16:00: Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Manchester City v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier GOtv Premier League

18:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 3 September

15:00: Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Liverpool v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:30: Arsenal v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League