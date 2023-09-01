SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, brings viewers on GOtv Round 4 action from the 2023-24 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where this round opens on Friday night with a meeting of Cadiz and Villarreal at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. The two yellow-clad clubs are both seeking an improvement on their last standing compared to last term, with Cadiz manager Sergio Gonzalez targeting three points in this home clash.

“We know the quality that Villarreal offer, their experience and tactical understanding,” noted Gonzalez. “But I have great belief in my players and our collective strength as a team. If we can come together with the supporters, then we can beat any team at the Mirandilla.”

Saturday’s action is headlined by Real Madrid hosting Getafe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for a derby clash. Los Blancos have a rising star in English midfielder Jude Bellingham, who recently received particular praise from manager Carlo Ancelotti.

“He’s outstanding. He has plenty of personality and has adapted very quickly to the team’s system. It seems like he’s been with us for a long time and he’s a very talented player,” said the Italian tactician.

Saturday also sees Real Betis welcome Rayo Vallecano to Estadio Benito Villamarin for the late kick-off, with the Verdiblancos looking to keep up their unbeaten streak against this opponent which stretches back 11 matches across all competitions to 2015.

“We will have the same attitude and approach as always, one of intensity and aggression,” said Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Sunday features champions Barcelona away to Osasuna to close out the round and head into the international break, but the best match on offer on the day sees Sevilla head to Atletico Madrid in the early evening.

“This will be a great challenge for us, Atletico are correctly regarded as one of La Liga’s most powerful clubs,” said Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar. “We will have to prepare very well and be at our best level. I have great respect for my counterpart [Atletico manager Diego Simeone] for both the achievements and the patience he has shown to remain for so long at one club. It is a rarity in football today.”

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 1 September

19:30: Cadiz v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:30: Almeria v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 2 September

14:00: Girona v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Real Madrid v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Alaves v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 3 September

14:00: Real Sociedad v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Osasuna v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football