The pick of Serie A matches for this weekend arrives on Friday night, as Roma and AC Milan renew their rivalry at the Stadio Olimpico. Both the Giallorossi and the Rossoneri are looking to step up their title challenges this term, and this meeting offers both a chance to lay down a marker before the international break.

Milan boss Stefano Pioli once again has a very young squad at his disposal, but he has been impressed by a midfield unit which was recently boosted by the signing of United States international Yunus Musah.

“With Musah we are complete in midfield. [Tijjani] Reijnders is intelligent, [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek is a quality, physical player. Musah is an aggressive player, then there is [Tommaso] Pobega and [Rade] Krunic. It’s a strong unit,” said Pioli.

Saturday’s action features a night kick-off which is a potential thriller, as Napoli host Lazio at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Le Aquile notably won on their last trip to Naples in March and were one of the few teams that gave the Partenopei real difficulties in their march to the Scudetto in 2022-23.

“He’s [Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri] a coach with a lot of experience and an important name that can help me improve in my style of play. The feeling is that thanks to him we can all learn a lot and grow professionally,” said Lazio striker Valentin Castellanos, who signed for the club from United States team New York City FC.

“Lazio are a great club with an incredible sports centre and their fans are very passionate, they always support you in good and bad times. This is fundamental.”

Sunday features two further heavyweights in action, as Internazionale and Juventus take on Fiorentina (home) and Empoli (away) respectively. The Bianconeri will be pleased to have Federico Chiesa back to full fitness and form, with the attacker being singled out for praise by manager Massimiliano Allegri.

“You could tell from the first days of training he [Chiesa] had different legs. I am happy with him and with everyone, there’s a good spirit and we must continue like this,” said Allegri. “I applaud [Dusan] Vlahovic and Chiesa for their efforts helping the defence and pressing, they were well-organised. The two strikers really are the balance of the team and if they are out of position, it’s difficult to press effectively.”

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 1 September

18:30: Sassuolo v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 36

20:45: Roma v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 2 September

18:30: Bologna v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

18:30: Udinese v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Atalanta v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

20:45: Napoli v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 3 September

18:30: Internazionale v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:30: Torino v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

20:45: Empoli v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Lecce v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2