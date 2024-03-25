In a celebration of Ghanaian musical heritage and a tribute to the legendary artiste Castro ‘Underfire’, Inside LLC is proud to announce the upcoming ‘Ghana to the World 2024: Back to the Future’ concert.

Set to take place in New York, this event promises to be a memorable journey through the vibrant sounds and rhythms of Ghana’s iconic Azonto era.

The brainchild of Nana B Gyimah, Inside LLC has a track record of delivering groundbreaking music events that bridge cultures and captivate audiences worldwide.

With a keen eye for innovation and a deep appreciation for Ghana’s rich musical legacy, Gyimah’s Inside LLC has become synonymous with excellence in event production.

“If you know any of Inside events, our production is very important. We don’t need people coming to see artistes, scream and go back home. We have pure elements from the Ghanaian culture and the Azonto era. Lots of beautiful acts from those times and modern times. Collaborations of different artistes. We are putting back on stages who haven’t been on stage for a long time. So that feeling is nostalgic and we want the attendees to leave home and have the sweetest experience.

“Nostalgia will permeate the air as attendees are transported back to the heyday of Azonto, a genre that captured the hearts of music lovers around the globe,” he said to the media.

Castro, a pivotal figure in the Azonto movement, will be honoured for his contributions to the genre and remembered for his enduring impact on Ghanaian music, cemented ten years since his unfortunate disappearance.

The concert’s solid lineup features an array of Ghanaian music stars, each representing a distinct facet of the Azonto era, and they will be announced in time.

“It’s a continuation of what we have always been doing, which is creating a connection between both worlds, aligning it,” remarks Nana Gyimah. “You can find multiple things like diasporans returning back home and even other non-diasporans coming to Ghana to experience Ghana. Basically, this is to influence more of that.”

The ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert is more than just a music event; it’s a cultural celebration that showcases the best of Ghana’s artistic heritage.

With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences, Inside LLC is poised to once again captivate audiences and leave a lasting imprint on the global music landscape.

