Inside LLC’s highly anticipated ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert is set to pay homage to the legendary Castro, and joining the lineup is none other than the dynamic music group 4×4.

With their infectious beats and energetic performances, 4×4 promises to bring a fitting tribute to Castro’s enduring legacy to the stage on June 22 at the Palladium, New York.

Known for their chart-topping hits like “Auntie Dede,” “Yese Yese,” and “Atongo,” 4×4 has been a cornerstone of the Ghanaian music scene for over a decade.

Their unique blend of Hiplife and Afrobeats has earned them a dedicated fan base both locally and internationally, making them the perfect addition to the concert lineup.

CEO Nana Gyimah expressed his excitement about 4×4’s participation, stating, “We’re thrilled to have 4×4 on board for our ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert. Their electrifying performances and timeless hits will serve as a fitting tribute to Castro and his impact on Ghanaian music.”

As one of the pioneering groups in Ghanaian music, 4×4’s presence adds a nostalgic touch to the concert, taking attendees on a journey through the evolution of Ghanaian music over the years while honouring Castro’s enduring influence.

As part of the efforts to celebrate Castro’s legacy, the ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert is a testament to Inside LLC’s commitment to showcasing the best of Ghanaian talent on a global stage.

With their dedication to excellence and innovation, Inside LLC continues to set the standard for world-class entertainment experiences.

Founded on principles of passion and dedication, Inside LLC has become synonymous with top-tier events that celebrate Ghanaian culture and creativity.

With 4×4 joining the lineup, the ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert promises to be an unforgettable evening, honouring Castro’s legacy while celebrating the rich diversity and talent of Ghanaian music on a global stage. Fans can grab a ticket here.

MORE: