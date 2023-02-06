Six persons including a 79-year-old man, Francis Amoako, who inserted a stick into the anus of a 16-year-old boy at Agogo in the Asante Akyem North of the Ashanti Region, have been jailed.

This was after they appeared before the Juaso Circuit Court on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The other accused persons are Akwasi Marfo, 24, Boakye Dankwah, 65, Osei Bonsu, 53, Prince Asadu, 26, and 30-year-old Obeng Mensah.

The Court presided over by Her Honour Nana Asantewaa Atakora, freed two of the accused; Obeng Mensah and Osei Bonsu on the reason that although they were captured in the video, investigations proved that they did not take part in the act.

The remaining four were handed varying degrees of jail sentences.

Mr Amoako was sentenced to one-year imprisonment due to his age and health condition, but two others, Akwasi Marfo and Prince Asadu were handed down five years imprisonment each for abetment to the act.

Boakye Dankwah was slapped with six months imprisonment for hitting the boy’s head with his keys but failed to ask them to stop the commission of the crime.

The accused were arrested on 12th March 2021 for committing the act after the boy allegedly stole from a shop belonging to one of them.

The six people including the 79-year-old man grabbed the teenage boy, tied both hands to his back, tied his legs and beat him mercilessly.

They later removed his boxer shorts and forcefully inserted a stick into his anus while they recorded it.

The Divisional Police Command of Agogo took immediate action on the viral video and was able to identify six people and arrested them to assist in the investigation.