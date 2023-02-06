Traders in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region are protesting alleged plans to demolish their market space.

The agitated traders claim the local assembly has served notice to demolish the market without an alternative space to accommodate them.

They described the move as unfair after paying 30,000 cedis to occupy shops in the market.

The traders argue after years of plying their wares in the space, the demolishing of the market will bring unbearable economic hardship.

The resentful traders want the assembly to value their shops for compensation before any demolition and relocation.

“We want our money, the contractor sold the shops to us, we paid 30,000 each; it’s either they pay us or relocate us to a proper place for business, we will resist any attempt if that isn’t done,” they agitated.

Dominic Adu Barima of construction firm, Jegien Enterprise, has confirmed selling the shops to the traders at a cost of 30,000 cedis each between 2013 and 2014.

He says this was based on an agreement reached with the local assembly.

According to him, the Suame municipal assembly can only demolish the property if the traders are properly relocated or compensated; else, they will back the traders to sue the assembly.

“I’m ready to back the traders to sue the assembly if the traders are not compensated or properly relocated because we sold the shops to them,” he said.

The assembly is yet to respond to the current concerns of the traders.

The municipal chief executive, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, has however indicated the Assembly’s plans to construct a modern market with the necessary facilities such as a police station and fire service department.