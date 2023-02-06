The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today, Monday, February 6, meet with its Members in Parliament following the leadership changes on the Minority front in Parliament.

It is scheduled at 2pm at a venue choice of the Minority caucus.

A letter signed by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, on Thursday, February 2, said.

According to the letter, the party leadership will use the occasion to introduce the news Minority leaders to the NDC MPs.

“We wish to have an interactive session with your caucus on Monday, 6th February 2023 at the Parliament house at 2:00pm at a venue of your choice on the matter of the leadership change.

“The meeting will also enable us formally introduce the new leadership of the Caucus.”

The meeting, which was earlier slated for Tuesday, January 31, was postponed to address the resistance that has greeted the reshuffle which saw Haruna Iddrisu removed as Minority Leader and replaced by Dr Cassel Ato Forson.

The national executives are expected to explain to the caucus reasons behind the reshuffle and get the support of all aggrieved Minority MPs.

There has been a division among members of the group following the reshuffle.

However, there seem to be general calmness over the matter after the involvement of the National Council of Elders intervened.