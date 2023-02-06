Two persons, believed to be husband and wife, escaped lynching when they were nabbed stealing items at Kasoa CP in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The couple, together with an ‘okada’ rider, suspected to be an accomplice, approached stalls under the pretext of buying items.

However, some traders saw their activities as suspicious and declined to make sales, as well as put them under surveillance.

It was then an alarm was raised that the couple had allegedly pilfered a phone and an undisclosed amount of money from a shop they had entered in earlier.

The ‘okada’ rider managed to flee the scene, leaving the couple to their own fate.

Some eyewitnesses told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that the couple frequents the vicinity and pretends to be shopping while the woman snatches any item of value.

Residents retrieved three mobile phones belonging to three shop owners.

They were beaten mercilessly and would have been lynched but for the timely intervention of the Kasoa District Police Command.

The suspects are currently in detention as investigations continue.