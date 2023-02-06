In pictures: The 2023 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé has now won more Grammy Awards — 32 — than any other artiste in history. She broke the record when her album “Renaissance” won the Grammy for best dance/electronic album. It was her fourth Grammy of the night.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” she said while accepting her record-breaking award. “I’m trying to just receive this night.”

Later in the night, Harry Styles won album of the year for “Harry’s House,” Lizzo won record of the year for “About Damn Time” and Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for “Just Like That.”

Some of the other winners Sunday were Willie Nelson (best country music album), Kendrick Lamar (best rap album), Adele (best pop solo performance) and Sam Smith and Kim Petras (best pop duo or group performance). Samara Joy won best new artist.

Trevor Noah hosted the event for the third straight year.

Harry Styles accepts the Grammy for album of the year (“Harry’s House”) at the end of Sunday night’s show. “This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful,” he said while accepting the award. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Host Trevor Noah holds the mic for a fan who read Styles’s win for album of the year. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rappers from multiple generations team up for a performance paying tribute to 50 years of hip-hop. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Lizzo reacts after “About Damn Time” won the Grammy for record of the year. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Queen Latifah performs during the hip-hop tribute. Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Steve Lacy performs “Bad Habit” during the show. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Adele accepts the award for best pop solo performance (“Easy On Me”). “I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo,” she said. “I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life, and he’s been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time.” Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Styles performs “As It Was” during the 2023 Grammys. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Mary J. Blige performs “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Sonja Flemming/CBS

Quavo pays tribute to fellow Migos member Takeoff during the “in memoriam” segment on Sunday night. Takeoff was killed in Houston three months ago. Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Grammy for best rap album from Cardi B. He won for “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sam Smith performs “Unholy” with dancers. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samara Joy accepts the Grammy for best new artist. “All of you have inspired me because of who you are,” she said to the other artists while accepting her award. “You express yourself for exactly who you are authentically, so to be here by just being myself, by just being who I was born as, I’m so thankful.” Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Beyoncé is seen in the audience after her arrival was delayed by traffic, according to Noah. “The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA … is that everyone can be here,” Noah said. “The downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic.” Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to the late Loretta Lynn by performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during the “in memoriam” segment. Francis Specker/CBS

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend the show on Sunday night. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bad Bunny accepts the Grammy for best música urbana album (“Un Verano Sin Ti”). “I dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the birthplace and capital of reggaeton throughout the world,” the artist said in Spanish. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Lizzo performs a medley during the show that included “About Damn Time” and “Special.” Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From left, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Adrien Brody attend the show. See more photos from behind the scenes. Francis Specker/CBS

Smith and Kim Petras celebrate after winning the Grammy for best pop duo or group performance (“Unholy”). Petras, who is transgender, gave the acceptance speech on the duo’s behalf. She thanked “all the transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me.” Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Luke Combs performs “Going, Going, Gone” during the show. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Legends Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder perform together during the show. JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Shania Twain walks on stage to present the Grammy for best country music album. It went to Willie Nelson for “A Beautiful Time.” Nelson wasn’t there to accept the award. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Styles accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album (“Harry’s House”). “This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life,” the entertainer said. JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile performs “Broken Horses” during the show. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah speaks to the audience at the start of the show. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bad Bunny opens the show with “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa.” Both tracks are from his Spanish-language album, “Un Verano Sin Ti.” It earned the first album of the year nomination for an album completely in Spanish. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Adele meets actor Dwayne Johnson during Noah’s opening bit. The host said he made it a point to learn facts about the artists attending this year’s show, and he noted that Adele is a fan of Johnson’s but had never met him. Noah then announced that “The Rock” was here and introduced the two. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before the live broadcast, Viola Davis made history after she won the Grammy for best audio book narration and storytelling (for her memoir “Finding Me”). With this award, the actress earned prestigious EGOT status. An artist achieves an EGOT when they win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career. “I wrote this book to honour the 6-year-old Viola,” she said in her acceptance speech. “To honour her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey — I just EGOT!” Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lizzo arrives on the red carpet before the show. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Twain wows with a polka dot suit and hat. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images