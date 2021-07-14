Doctors at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, who are treating a 16-year-old suspect, have found a 20-centimetre-long stick in his belly.

The situation has created holes in parts of his abdomen.

The boy was admitted at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital for treatment on Sunday, after some residents who accused him of stealing, inserted a stick in his anus.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), the Police and some concerned citizens who want to offer help visited the victim to know his current condition.

The Medical Doctor of the hospital, Dr Evans Aseidu Sefa, said though the young man is in a stable condition, his situation is scary.

“To know the extent of the injury, we sent him to the theatre Monday morning, to carry out the rest of the examinations. We gave him an injection at his back and we did some examinations in his anus.

“We found out that the young boy would not only need an examination, but he’d also need surgery, because of the stick we found inside his anus. If he wants to defecate, it would be a challenge. You can never say never in medicine. What we’re looking forward to is to make sure that he recovers,” he said.

Speaking to Adom News, the victim’s mother, Adwoa Operabea, pleaded for support for her son since the father is no more.

She said that her son is not a troublemaker and that was the first time such an incident had happened.

“For him to go and break someone’s door or someone’s store, I’ve never heard of such a thing, and no one has ever informed me about such,” she said.

The Asante Akim Agogo District Police Commander, Chief Supt. Owusu Bempah, indicated that the six persons arrested are facing prosecution. He added that his men will soon start arresting minors who are seen in town after 11:00 pm.

The MCE for the area, Francis Oteng Boateng, said his office will pay all medical bills of the victim.

“We pray that he recovers. Social Welfare is also here to assist with coaching and reforming him after he recovers. We’d not only foot his medical bills, but we’d also make sure that if he needs to go back to school or needs any form of training, we’d see to it that, it is done,” he said.