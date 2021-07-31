Six persons arrested for inserting a stick into the anus of a teenage boy at Agogo in the Asante Akim North District have been granted bail.

They were granted bail of GHC80, 000 each or a landed property worth that amount.

The bail was granted on the grounds of the ages of the two suspects 79 and 65 years respectively and also as part of measures to decongest the cell in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The six suspects are to report to the Agogo District Police Command every Monday and Friday but are expected to reappear before the court on August 9, 2021.

The victim (name withheld) is alleged to have stolen from an agro-chemical shop owned by one of the suspects in the Agogo Market.