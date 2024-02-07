There is an uneasy calm at Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti region following the forceful closure of Salt FM.

A team from the National Communications Authority (NCA) visited the station on Tuesday, February 6, to ostensibly shut down the station over the non-renewal of its authorisation license.

The officers besieged the premises of the radio station demanding a total shutdown. This infuriated some residents of Agogo, who staged a demonstration to resist the closure.

Moments before the health walk on Sunday, security officers stopped organisers citing a breach of the Public Order Act, implying that they had not notified the police about the public gathering and the walk through the streets.

The closure of the radio station has added to the speculative discussions in Agogo as part of attempts to stop Mr Frimpong from contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections.

Management of the Station is yet to officially communicate to the public.