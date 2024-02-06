The National Communications Authority (NCA) accompanied by security officers has shut down Agogo-based Salt 95.9 FM in the Ashanti region.

The radio station was shut down for non-renewal of authorisation.

Graphic Online reports that security officers on Tuesday stormed the station and disconnected their equipment.

The owner of the station, Ohene Kwame Frimpong is said to have planned a health walk in Agogo last Sunday, February 4, 2024.

But that health walk was also stopped by the security agencies at the 11th hour, citing the Public Order Act, with the explanation that he had not notified the police about the gathering and the walk through the streets.

The closure of the radio station has added to speculative discussions in Agogo.

On Tuesday afternoon, many people in Agogo gathered at the frontage of the radio station to inquire about what was happening.

Some youth wearing red arm bands danced to brass band music at the frontage of the radio station.

