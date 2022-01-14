The Management of Radio Ada 93.3 FM has shut down the radio station to enable it to review and repair the damage caused.

This follows an attack on the premises of the community radio station on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

According to reports, thugs numbering about 10, destroyed equipment and furniture in some of the station’s offices.

The attackers also manhandled two staff members over the content aired on one of the station’s programmes.

“The attackers, one of whom was armed with a pistol, invaded the on-air studio by forcibly destroying its door. They beat up the presenter and vandalised the on-air studio equipment, leading to the temporary shut-down of Radio Ada,” the Management of the station added in a press statement.

Equipment belonging to the radio station were destroyed during the attack.

Giving further details, Management said during the havoc that ensued, two staff of the station were held, hostage.

Again, one of the hoodlums who had invaded the station revealed that the attack was due to a decision by the station to throw more light on recent developments on the Songor Lagoon, hence further discussions will lead to more attacks.

“The attackers openly declared that they had come to vandalise the station because of its Manor Munyu and other programmes discussing the recent developments in Songor. They threatened to inflict further havoc should the station continue with programmes on Songor,” the statement stressed.

In view of this, the radio station has reported the incident to the Big Ada Police Command for further investigation to be carried out.

This will also give the station more time to review and repair the damages caused.

“This announcement, interspersed with music, will be the only broadcast that Radio Ada will be making today,” the station stated.