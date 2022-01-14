Outspoken political activist, Stephen Atubiga, has shared a harrowing story of how he nearly went blind.

The founder of the National Liberation Party attributed his predicament to ‘political spiritual attacks.’

In a Facebook post, he detailed how he has, over the years, survived several of such attacks including attempts on his life through food poisoning orchestrated by his best friend, who he alleges wants to take his political party from him.

“Trust me guys, God is the only one that has kept me alive to date. 4 months to the end of last year I woke up blind with swollen eyes one morning. My wife and I immediately started praying to God, God is my witness, how he revealed the face of the one who tried getting Me blind” he wrote.

Stephen Atubiga who is currently at the hospital after surviving an accident asked his loved ones to pray for him.

“Guys, please pray for me; I was involved in an accident this evening. And got a knee injury. I am hoping to get back on my feet soon,” he said.

Below is his post on Facebook: