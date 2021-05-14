A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has taken to social media to show off his nuclear family.

The photos captured his adorable wife and four kids.

Mrs Atubiga was spotted in a purple jalabiya and a hijab while three of the children wore white jalabiya with another in black and white.

Mr Atubiga posted the photos in commemoration of the 2021 Eid-Ul-Fitr on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

He captioned: The incoming First Lady and the Atubiga family wish you all Happy Eid Mubarak. May Allah give us favour, sympathy, prosperity, and good health. Happy Eid Mubarak.