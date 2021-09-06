A former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, is appealing for state protection.

According to him, his life is in danger following his expression of descent about the leadership style of NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Mr Atubiga cited incessant attacks on his life even in public to buttress his point.

“There have been several attempts to harass me while driving in traffic. Some of the times, my loyalists countered them,” he bemoaned.

Also, Mr Atubiga claimed some members of the NDC have also warned him to beef up his security and is therefore appealing to the state to offer him maximum security.

“As a law-abiding citizen of this country, the NLC would not and will never take the laws into our hands by visiting mayhem on our attackers, instead, we want to appeal to you His Excellency, President and Commander-in-Chief, the IGP, and the National Security outfit to urgently provide me with security and protection,” his letter said.

