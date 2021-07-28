Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has condemned the party over the dismissal of Koku Anyidoho.

Though Mr Atubiga says he believes in the rule of law per the party’s constitution, he is quick to add it is not a religious body or a personal entity.

As someone who was also suspended from the party, causing him to quit, he described that conduct as cowardly and pathetic way of handling internal issues.

The former flagbearer aspirant raised the concerns in a Facebook post as he consoles the party’s former Deputy General Secretary.

“Until the grassroots, the youth, and the foot – soldiers can liberate their party from dictatorship, greediness, intolerance, wickedness, backstabbing, arrogance, vindictiveness, corruption, segregation, and betrayal leadership of today’s NDC, the NDC that we all know will continue to be a keep fit club and a press conference resistance group,” he said.

He posited the current position and happenings were not good for the fortunes of any serious political party

“In any serious political party in opposition hoping to win power one day, will also make room to accommodate the good, the bad, and the ugly for strategic planning.

“With what is happening in today’s NDC and how the incompetent national chairman is running the party, our sitting President Nana Addo would have always defeated the NDC if the Constitution permitted him for a 3rd, 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th, and 10th terms,” he fumed.

He added: “JJ’s former party has suffered as the Nigerians will say. NDC members fix your party and liberate yourselves. Well, time will tell.”

Read the full post below: