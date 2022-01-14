Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah is calling for police protection for staff of Radio Ada.

According to her, her constituents including staff of the radio station are living in fear following the attack.

The Ada-based radio station has been shut down after some hoodlums attacked staff and vandalized the place.

It is alleged that the attack is due to the station’s extensive coverage of issues surrounding the Songor Lagoon – an allegation Electrochem Ghana Limited, the company contracted to mine salt in the Songor Lagoon has vehemently denied.

But Hon Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah in an interview on JoyNews said the development has affected Ghana’s democratic credential.

“It is a pity that as a nation we are not able to protect our journalists who provide us with information,” she stated.

The Ada MP said the attack is a dent on President Akufo-Addo’s record as an astute human rights lawyer.

To remedy the situation, she urged him to put measures in place to ensure the safety of journalists in the country.

“I am calling on the President as a Human Rights Lawyer to speak up and make sure he protects our vulnerable journalists. It is bad news for Ada,” she said.

Hon Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah also sympathized with the Radio station as well as journalists who have been attacked in their line of work.