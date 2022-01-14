Electrochem Ghana Limited, the company contracted to mine salt in the Songor Lagoon, has dissociated itself from the attack on Radio Ada that occurred on Thursday.

According to the Corporate Communications and Public Relations Manager of Electrochem Ghana Limited, Henking Adjase-Kodjo, the company has no hand in the incident.

Speaking in an interview played on Joy FM‘s Midday News, he, nonetheless, described the attack on the community radio station as unfortunate.

“It’s news to me same as it is to you. I read it on social media a few minutes ago. Electrochem has no interest in this development. Actually, it is rather unfortunate. It is bad news to us but we have no direct or indirect link to the development,” said Henking Adjase-Kodjo.

His assertion comes after Management of Radio Ada, 93.3 FM said they were attacked because of their extensive coverage of issues surrounding the Songor Lagoon.

The radio station, in a press statement that presented facts of the attack, said one of the hoodlums, revealed to them that they were targeted for throwing light on recent developments on the Songor Lagoon.

“The attackers openly declared that they had come to vandalise the station because of its ‘Manor Munyu’ and other programmes that discussed the recent developments in Songor. They threatened to inflict further havoc should the station continue with programmes on Songor,” the Management of the radio station stated.

Also, the Deputy Station Manager of the company, Noah Dameh, disclosed that the station’s broadcast on the project, which has been leased to Electrochem Ghana Limited has become a story of concern to the indigenes.

He told JoyNews that some staff and clients were assaulted during the raid.

“We have been producing programmes on the Songor Lagoon that has been leased to Electrochem. We have been serialising the documents of the lease agreement, the MOA etc. So we think that was why they are looking for us. Before they left, they said we should stop broadcasting materials on the Songor Lagoon, that was the warning that they gave us,” he said.

He indicated that they are waiting on the Police to act.