Members of the Locked-Up Investment Holders Forum, individuals who have funds invested with Finance Houses and Savings & Loans Companies (FHSLs) licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BOG) and are unable to access them, have threatened to protest starting Wednesday, March 27.

The Locked-Up Investment Holders Forum is a group established to protect the investments of individuals who have funds invested with FHSLs licensed by the BOG but cannot access their investments.

According to the convener of the group, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, they petitioned BoG on May 2 2023 to intervene and enable them to access funds from certain FHSLs licensed by the BoG.

These FHSLs had been unable to meet the interest and principal payment demands of their customers for about three (3) years at the time, but their plea received no response.

The public protests will commence on Wednesday, 27th March 2024, and will be held every two (2) weeks until the end of November 2024.

The demonstrators intend to march to the BoG to meet with the Governor and demand immediate action on the proposals they have submitted.

Additionally, they plan to march to the Ministry of Finance to meet with the Minister and demand that he advises and ensures the BoG takes prompt action on their proposals.

Furthermore, Dr. Antwi said the IMF and BoG should take note that, there cannot be financial stability when investors funds are locked up in the financial market.

