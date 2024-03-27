Members of the Locked-up Investment Holders Forum on Wednesday March 27 protest to demand payment of their funds.

The group a year ago, began engagement with the Bank of Ghana to help them redeem their investments from the Financial Houses and Savings and Loans companies.

But, the group is protesting today because according to them the Central Bank has not demonstrated enough in resolving the matter.

Convener of the group, Dr Adu Anane Antwi said they want the BoG to take over these financial institutions and pay the customers their investments.

Below are photos from the protest.