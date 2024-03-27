Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has opened up about the difficulties he faced during his extended injury absence, which lasted nearly five months.

Partey endured a frustrating period with limited playing time, featuring in just six Premier League matches for the Gunners this season, with two appearances off the bench post-injury.

His injury layoff had significant implications, causing him to miss important games for both club and country, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

However, Partey made a comeback with a brief appearance in Arsenal’s dominant 6-0 victory over Sheffield United, followed by another substitute outing against Brentford.

Speaking about his recovery journey, Partey admitted, “It’s been a tough time for me, dealing with the injury for so long, but now I’m ready to give my all for the team. I’m eager to contribute wherever I can,” he told the official club website.

Partey emphasized his dedication to regaining full fitness and making a positive impact on Arsenal’s season.

“I’ve worked tirelessly during my rehabilitation to return to my peak performance level. Now, I’m eager to rejoin the team,” he added.

With Arsenal currently tied at the top of the Premier League table with Liverpool after 28 matches, Partey’s imminent return adds depth to Mikel Arteta’s squad as they prepare for a crucial fixture against Manchester City.

Looking back on missed opportunities from the previous season, Partey stressed the importance of staying focused and resilient to avoid similar setbacks.

“We came very close to our goals last year, and this season we have a talented squad capable of achieving big things,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hosted by defending champions, Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

