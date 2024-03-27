Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has vowed to deal with the indiscipline among his players going forward.

The Black Stars recorded three red cards and five yellow cards in their friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda in the March international friendly.

Jerome Opoku was sent off against the Super Eagles while Mohammed Salisu and Alidu Seidu were also sent off in the game against the Cranes of Uganda.

Addo believes the team should channel the aggression into playing well and not getting carded.

“The discipline on the pitch to play good, play hard, play hard but intelligent and not get silly yellow and red cards is something we have address and work on,” he said in the post-game conference after the Uganda game.

With the Uganda match ending at 2-2, the 48-year-old coach wasn’t pleased with the performance and believes the attacking phase could have been better.

“The football we played was not good enough. We should have created more chances, especially in the final third. Finishing must be better but I have to say this is what I expected. The last games before I came, generally, we were not good.”

Black Stars will next face Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Both games are must-win for the four-time AFCON winners and Addo is looking forward to having the full complement of his squad.

