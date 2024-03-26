Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has shed light on his rationale behind appointing his new technical team members.

The 43-year-old coach has enlisted former Black Stars players John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda, alongside Moroccan-German coach Joseph Laumann, to form his new technical team.

The decision has drawn criticism from various quarters, mainly due to the perceived lack of experience among the appointed staff.

Nevertheless, Addo has provided insights into the positive aspects of his selection for the backroom staff, addressing the concerns raised.

“First of all, I knew all of them before taking up this position. I played with John Paintsil before. As for Fatawu Dauda, I met him during the 2014 World Cup, and it was beneficial to reunite to exchange ideas and perspectives,” he said in an interview with the Ghana FA website.

“Joseph Laumann, whom I know from Germany, brings invaluable expertise to the team. He possesses keen observation skills, quick reactions to situations, and a meticulous approach to both identifying challenges and fostering team development. Their contributions have been immensely valuable.”

“I can already sense after the initial four days that their input has significantly enhanced our preparations. This is precisely what we aim to achieve,” Addo emphasized.

Joseph Laumann assumes the role of the first assistant, followed by John Paintsil as the second assistant, while Fatawu Dauda takes charge as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

The Black Stars are currently gearing up for their second friendly match against Uganda at the Stade de Marrakesh later today, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

