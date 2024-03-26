Comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, known as Funny Face has been remanded into police custody for two weeks by the Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

The comedian was remanded after he appeared before the court on the charge of drunk driving and careless driving.

Funny Face was arrested on Sunday evening after he rammed his vehicle into a group of people at Kasoa Kakraba injuring five in the process.

This comes after the actor was involved in an accident in Kakraba, Kasoa in the Central Region.

So far, one of the victims has been in a coma since the accident while the other three are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma Centre.

In an interview with Adom News, Isaac Asare, the victim’s brother, explained that initially, his brother was transferred to Ridge Hospital, but due to bed shortages, they couldn’t admit him.

Subsequently, he was redirected to the Police Hospital, where admission was also unavailable.

Faced with these challenges, Mr Asare stated that his brother was then taken to the community hospital in Kakraba. He noted that they hope for divine intervention to facilitate a transfer to a larger medical facility.