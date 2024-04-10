Comedian Funny Face was seen bathing in the sea, which is considered a ‘traditional Ghanaian’ ritual to ward off negative occurrences and express gratitude to God, after being granted bail by the Kasoa-Akweley District Court.

Expressing deep remorse, Funny Face appealed to Ghanaians for forgiveness and took full responsibility for the events surrounding his arrest, emphasizing that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, contrary to some media reports.

Funny Faces visits the sea after bail release | credit: Kofi TV

Interestingly, Funny Face’s act of bathing in the sea mirrors a trend among Ghanaian celebrities who have encountered legal issues.

Notable figures such as Shatta Wale, Bulldog, and Medikal, among others, have also performed similar acts of cleansing in the sea following their legal troubles, as captured in still shots from the video interview.

