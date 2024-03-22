The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a 2-1 loss against their bitterest rivals, Nigeria in a friendly game on Friday afternoon.

The match which was held at the Stade de Marrakesh witnessed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) runners-up end their longstanding unbeaten streak against the Black Stars across all competitions.

Rangers’ striker Cyriel Dessers broke the deadlock for Nigeria, netting from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

Maintaining a one-goal advantage going into halftime, George Finidi’s squad displayed dominance throughout the opening 45 minutes.

After recess, Otto Addo made tactical adjustments, introducing Tariq Lamptey and Ebenezer Annan to the field but the Black Stars suffered a setback when Jerome Opoku received a direct red card just 11 minutes into the second half.

Despite creating promising opportunities, Ghana failed to capitalize, while Nigeria seized their chance in the 84th minute. Alex Iwobi selflessly set up Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, who calmly doubled the Super Eagles’ lead from close range.

Ghana managed to pull one back late in the game, courtesy of Jordan Ayew converting a penalty won by Antoine Semenyo.

Nevertheless, the Black Stars fell short as the final whistle blew, concluding the match at 2-1.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 – Our international friendly against Nigeria ends in a defeat.



🇬🇭 Ghana 1️⃣-2️⃣ Nigeria 🇳🇬



⚽️ Jordan Ayew 90+3’ *pen* | Dessers 38’ *pen*, Lookman 83’. #BlackStars | #GHANGA pic.twitter.com/nseFMfGjoq — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 22, 2024

The defeat marks a disappointing start for Otto Addo in his return as head coach of the Ghanaian team.

Attention now shifts to Ghana’s upcoming fixture against Uganda on March 26 also at the Satde de Marrakesh.

These games form part of Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled in June, 2024.