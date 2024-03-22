The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced the death of its Deputy Commissioner, Richard Ackom Quayson.

The death was announced in a notice dated March 22, 2024, and signed by Mr. Henry Ashley, the Director of Human Resources and Administration, on behalf of the Commissioner.

The notice, made available to the GNA, stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform members of staff of the death of our Deputy Commissioner (APR), Mr. Richard Ackom Quayson, who passed away unexpectedly on the 21st of March 2024, after a short illness.”

Mr. Quayson was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the Commission in August 2005, with oversight of the Commission’s anti-corruption mandate and public education and research.

He joined the Commission as a senior legal officer in 1993, having worked as legal officer of the predecessor institution of CHRAJ, the Office of the Ombudsman, from 1987 to 1993.

Before he was appointed Deputy Commissioner, he was the regional director for the Western and Central Regions.

He also chaired the National Working Group that developed Ghana’s National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) and was a member of the Commission with oversight for its implementation.

He was a lawyer by profession with expertise in human rights promotion and protection, administrative justice, and corruption prevention and investigations.

