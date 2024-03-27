Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has emphasized the extensive effort and time required to elevate the team back to its former glory.

Addo conveyed these sentiments following his team’s 2-2 draw against Uganda during a friendly match in the March international window held on Tuesday evening at the Stade de Marrakesh in Morocco.

Despite aspirations for victory, the Black Stars were unable to secure a win, having previously lost to Nigeria in another friendly match at the same venue.

Goals from Jerome Opoku and Jordan Ayew provided moments of hope for Ghana, but they struggled to maintain their lead against Uganda, with Mukwala of Kotoko managing to score during the game.

Addo’s recent appointment as head coach of the Black Stars came with the formidable task of reconstructing a team that faltered in the preliminary stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Reflecting on his team’s performance, Addo, a former Ghana international player, acknowledged the necessity for improvement, particularly in finishing under pressure.

He acknowledged the magnitude of the task ahead, recognizing that the team’s struggles predate his tenure, emphasizing that progress will require patience and diligence.

“Finishing must be better under pressure. It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of work but I have to say this is what I expected because…we were not good even before I came so it’s a process,” he said.

In a turn of events, Alidu Seidu and Mohammed Salisu were both shown red cards in the final minutes of the game, adding to the challenges faced by the Black Stars.

The Black Stars now shift focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Ghana set to face Mali and the Central African Republic in June later this year.

